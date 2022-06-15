Gray is scheduled to make his next start in Saturday's home game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray was lined up to make two starts at the beginning of the week, but he was ultimately scratched from his scheduled outing Monday against Atlanta since the Nationals didn't want to have him warm up a second time following a 90-minute rain delay. Rather than having Gray pitch a couple days later, the Nationals elected to skip his turn in the rotation entirely. Gray will take a 6-4 record, 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP into his 13th start of the season this weekend.