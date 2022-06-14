Gray is not starting Monday's game against the Braves, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gray appeared to have finished his pregame warmups and was ready to take the mound, but then rain delayed the contest for an hour and a half. The right-hander figures to be able to go Tuesday, but the Nationals have yet to announce their pitching plan for the second game of the series. Erasmo Ramirez will start what figures to be a bullpen game Monday evening.