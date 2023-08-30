Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Gray is still currently scheduled to start Sunday versus the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

It's possible Gray could be pushed back, though, depending on how he looks in his between-starts bullpen session. If that happens, the Nationals would go with a bullpen game Sunday. Gray went just two innings in his last start against the Blue Jays and has posted an 8.84 ERA and 18:17 K:BB across 19.1 frames in August. He'll already be on extra rest if he starts Sunday as part of the Nats' six-man rotation, but some additional time off might be in the offing.