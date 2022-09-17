Gray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

All four runs off the right-hander crossed the plate in the second inning, with a two-run homer by Lewin Diaz being the big blast. Gray otherwise held Miami in check though, and he got taken off the hook for his 10th loss when the Nationals rallied in the seventh inning. His main issues remain, however -- Gray has served up at least one homer in 13 straight starts and walked multiple batters in 10 of them, a combination that has left him with a 6.32 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over that stretch despite a 10.0 K/9.