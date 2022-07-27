Gray didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

Gray settled down after surrendering a leadoff home run to Mookie Betts to prevent Los Angeles from scoring over the next three frames, however, he faltered in the fifth when two more runs scored on three hits. The 24-year-old continues to miss bats with 14 swinging strikes on 94 pitches and has now struck out 30 batters in 22.2 innings across four starts this month, though he's also permitted 16 runs during the stretch. Gray carries a 4.45 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 112 strikeouts in 97 innings into his next start, scheduled for next week against the Mets.