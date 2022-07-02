Gray (6-5) took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 6-3 to the Marlins, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Only three of the season-high 10 hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a Brian Anderson solo shot in the third inning, but Gray couldn't get outs when he needed to and four straight singles to lead off the sixth helped spell the end of his night. The performance snapped a string of five straight starts in which he'd allowed two runs or fewer, and Gray will take a 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 88:35 K:BB through 81 innings into his next outing.