Gray (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings as the Nationals fell 7-1 to Atlanta. He struck out four.

It was the same old story for the right-hander, who got taken deep by both Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson within the first six pitches of the game. Gray has posted a HR/9 of 2.30 or higher in each of the last two seasons, and it doesn't look like his offseason work to add a cutter to his arsenal have solved that puzzle. Until he learns to keep the ball in the park, the 25-year-old will be too volatile to use in most fantasy formats other than as a deep streaming option. His early-season problems could get worse before they get better, as Gray's next start is set to come on a road trip to Coors Field.