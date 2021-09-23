Gray (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings against Miami on Wednesday to earn his first career victory. He also registered eight strikeouts.

Gray bounced back in a big way after having been pounded for 22 runs (and 14 walks) over his four previous starts, limiting the Marlins to RBI singles by Lewin Diaz and Jesus Sanchez. Gray stranded a pair of runners in the sixth inning to complete his fourth quality start since being acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline. Despite his inconsistencies, the 23-year-old has likely flashed enough -- including a 9.86 K/9 over 59.1 innings -- to solidify a rotation spot entering 2022. Gray is lined up to face the Rockies at Coors Field next Monday.