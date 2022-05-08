Gray (4-2) earned the win during Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Gray was staked to an early 4-0 lead and almost gave it up in a three-run fourth inning but held on to record his fourth win in five starts. Excluding his first turn, Gray has permitted eight runs 27.1 innings -- good for a 2.63 ERA -- though he's already handed out 16 free passes. The 24-year-old will be in for a challenge as he's scheduled to face Houston next weekend.