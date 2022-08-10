Gray didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before fading, but the Nationals' bullpen simply made things worse after Gray exited the game. He had to settle for his seventh quality start of the season and first since July 6, but he still got taken deep once again -- his eighth straight outing in which he's served up at least one home run. Gray's 6.14 ERA over that stretch hides an otherwise impressive 54:14 K:BB through 44 innings, but until he learns to keep the ball in the yard, he'll be a volatile fantasy option.