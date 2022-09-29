Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Gray got back on track Wednesday with his first quality start since Aug. 15. The only damage came via a solo homer off the bat of Matt Olson in the second inning as he only allowed three other batters to reach base on the night. The start comes as he had allowed a miserable 18 earned runs in 19.1 innings over his previous four outings. He will take a 5.02 ERA into his next start.