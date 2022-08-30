Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed that Gray will make his next start Friday against the Mets at Citi Field, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Unless he's needed in an emergency out of the bullpen over the next three games, Gray will be returning to the mound Friday on 11 days' rest. The Nationals' decision to skip Gray's turn through the rotation was a matter of workload management, and it's possible that the Nationals deploy a six-man rotation in the final five weeks of the season or pass him over for a start on at least one or two more occasions in an effort to keep his innings in check. When he's available to make starts, Gray isn't expected to face any major restrictions, though the Nationals likely won't have him push far past 100 pitches in those outings.