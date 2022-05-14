Gray fell to 4-3 on the season Friday against the Astros, allowing six runs on six hits across six innings while striking out five batters and walking two.

Almost all the damage the Astros did came in the first inning, a frame in which they homered twice and crossed the plate five times. Gray was allowed to remain in the game and threw five good innings after that, allowing just one more run on a Yordan Alvarez homer. It's not an outing that will have helped out any fantasy teams, but the ability to rebound at least represents an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old righty. He'll look to pitch well from the start his next time out, which lines up to come Wednesday against the Marlins.