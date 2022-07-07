Gray (7-5) earned the win Wednesday after he pitched six innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 versus the Phillies.

Gray returned to form Wednesday, limiting the Phillies to two runs on two Kyle Schwarber solo homers while striking out a season-high 11 batters. He produced his sixth quality start of the campaign and got back on the right track following a six-run implosion against the Marlins in his last outing. Even with the clunker from last time mixed in, Gray has produced a 2.68 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 48 punchouts over 40.2 innings in his last seven starts. The hot stretch has his season numbers at a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 99 strikeouts over 87 frames in 16 starts in 2022.