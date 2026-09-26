Gray earned the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mets, when he issued a walk and struck out a batter in the ninth inning.

Both Jack Sinclair and Yovanny Cruz saw action earlier in Friday's game, and rather than go with Erik Tolman, the Nationals opted to roll with Gray to close things out. Gray needed 18 pitches (10 strikes) to secure the win for Washington, finishing things off by striking out A.J. Ewing. Not only was it the first save of Gray's career, but it was also his first opportunity at a save since making his major-league debut in 2021.