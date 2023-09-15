Gray (7-12) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and over 6.1 innings against the Pirates. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Gray struck out six of the first 10 batters he faced but was victimized twice by the long ball over his 6.1 innings of work, leading to him taking his 12th loss. It was just the second time in his last seven starts that he made it through six frames while the 10 strikeouts marked his season high. However, the right-hander has now lost his last four decisions and six of his last seven overall (spanning 11 starts).