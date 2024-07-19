Gray will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

It's not yet clear whether Gray will need a full Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or a combination of the two, but either way he is done for the 2024 season and appears likely to be out for most, if not all, of the 2025 campaign, as well. Gray was limited to just two starts this season before getting hurt, allowing 13 runs over 8.1 innings.