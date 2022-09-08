Gray did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Gray was not at his best as he allowed nine runners to reach base, including two home runs and three walks, but he was able to avoid the loss as the Nationals scored 11 runs on the day. The 24-year-old has now allowed at least one home run in each of his last 12 outings dating back to June 25 and has walked at least three batters in five of those. His ERA has increased more than a full run from 3.95 on June 18 to 5.06. He will try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against Miami.