Gray (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing only one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over Atlanta. He struck out five.

After a rough start to the season against the Mets, Gray rebounded in impressive fashion. The right-hander fired 50 of 82 pitches for strikes, and Atlanta didn't get a runner past second base until Gray was out of the game. The 24-year-old will take a 4.00 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through nine innings into his next start, scheduled for Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.