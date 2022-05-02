Gray (3-2) picked up the win during Sunday's 11-5 victory over San Francisco, allowing one hit and four walks with three strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Gray took the hill with a 5-0 lead in hand and breezed through the first four innings, only encountering trouble when he loaded the bases in the fifth but was able to strikeout Darin Ruf to end the threat. The 24-year-old has excelled in two road starts thus far, tossing 11 scoreless innings combined, compared to surrendering nine runs in 15 innings during three home games. The totals come out to a solid 3.12 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a slightly high 1.31 WHIP in 26 innings.