Gray (elbow) is scheduled to throw approximately three innings and 45 pitches in his next rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray has already made two rehab starts as he works his way back from his July 2024 Tommy John surgery, which involved the insertion of an internal brace. After covering 1.2 innings and tossing 34 pitches in his most recent outing with Double-A Harrisburg this past Saturday, Gray will increase his workload as he moves on to Rochester for what will be his final rehab start with the minor-league season coming to a close this weekend. Assuming he makes it out of Friday's outing no worse for the wear, Gray could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list for the final week of the season, though he would likely be in line for just one abbreviated start or multi-inning relief appearance with Washington.