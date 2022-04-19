Gray is scheduled to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

After his scheduled start Monday was postponed due to rain in Washington, Gray will get pushed back one day to take the hill during the twin bill. Joan Adon is slated to start the nightcap, which will leave both him and Gray on their normal four days' rest heading into Sunday's home game against the Giants. Expect Gray to pick up his second start of the week that day, while Adon likely won't make his next turn through the rotation until early next week.