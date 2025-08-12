Gray (elbow) continues to throw bullpen sessions at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida, but the team has no immediate plans to have him face live pitching, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander is now over a year removed from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, and he's been throwing side sessions since June. While Gray has indicated he would like to make a few starts in the majors before the end of the season, the organization doesn't seem to have much urgency to accelerate his rehab. The Nationals haven't yet ruled Gray out from pitching in 2025, but at this point, the organization appears to be targeting next spring for his return to a big-league mound.