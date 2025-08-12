Gray (elbow) continues to throw bullpen sessions at the Nationals' spring training complex in West Palm Beach, but the team has no immediate plans to have him face live pitching, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The right-hander is now over a year removed from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, and he's been throwing bullpens since June. While Gray has indicated he would like to make a few starts in the majors before the end of the season, the organization doesn't seem to be feeling much urgency to accelerate his rehab. The Nats haven't yet ruled Gray out for a 2025 return, but at this point it seems more likely that the team is targeting next spring to put him back on a big-league mound.