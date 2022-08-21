Gray didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 2-1 loss to San Diego, allowing one run on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Gray put runners on in every frame and could have fared far worse had he not escaped bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings. The 24-year-old was able to find the zone with only 55 of his 102 pitches while the five free passes mark his highest total of the season, and he's issued multiple walks in six of his last seven turns. Gray's 3.9 BB/9 rank second worst among 59 qualified starters, though his 1.31 WHIP is decent thanks to a 13th ranked .256 BABIP. He carries a 4.67 ERA into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Cincinnati.