Gray (7-7) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Cardinals.
Gray allowed just one run through three frames before he served up a three-run shot to Corey Dickerson in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty posted an unsightly 6.75 ERA with a 36:10 K:BB through five starts in July. Gray is now sporting a 4.59 ERA across 102 innings this season. He's lined up to start in Philadelphia next week.
