Gray (2-5) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

Gray has turned in consistently decent starts this year, but the Nationals haven't been able to give him sufficient run support. Washington has scored just one run or less in all five of the right-hander's losses. The 25-year-old has posted adequate numbers this year, sporting a 3.03 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Additionally, Gray has given up three runs or less in all but one of his starts this year.