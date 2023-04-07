Gray (0-2) pitched six innings in a loss to Colorado on Thursday, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Gray looked much better Thursday than he did in his first start of the campaign, when he gave up five runs over five innings against Atlanta. The right-hander racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes and held Colorado to just one run, but he was on the wrong end of the 11th 1-0 outcome in Coors Field history. Gray should nonetheless have plenty of positive takeaways from this performance, as it was one of the best outings of his MLB career thus far.