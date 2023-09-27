Gray (8-13) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

The 25-year-old's only blemish occurred on his seventh pitch when Gunnar Henderson launched a leadoff solo home run. However, Gray didn't receive any run support and was saddled with the loss in what was likely to be his final start of the 2023 campaign. Over his last three outings, the righty has impressed with a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings, but has a 1-2 record to show for it. In fact, Tuesday marked the seventh time this year that Gray came away with a loss or no-decision despite tossing five-plus innings while surrendering less than two earned runs. He'll close out his third big-league season with an 8-13 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 143:80 K:BB across 159 innings in 30 starts.