Gray (elbow) will throw 50-55 pitches during a rehab start with Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray got up to 76 pitches during a live BP session prior to being sent on a rehab assignment but will be limited to 50-55 pitches in his first appearance. If all goes well Sunday, Gray will head to Double-A Harrisburg for another rehab start. Gray will likely need at least one more outing after the start at Double-A , making late June a feasible timeline for return.