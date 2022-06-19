Gray pitched six scoreless innings against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Gray wasn't efficient in the outing, needing 117 pitches -- only 66 of which were strikes -- to make it through six frames. However, he gave up only one hit (a first-inning infield single) to record his second straight scoreless start. The right-hander struggled to a 5.44 ERA over his first nine appearances of the season, but he's since allowed just two earned runs over 22 innings covering four starts to lower his ERA to 3.95. Gray continues to struggle with walks, however -- he's issued at least three free passes in four of his past five appearances and has racked up 32 walks on the season, tied for third most in the league.