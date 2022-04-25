Gray is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins in Washington.

Both Gray and Joan Adon were options for two starts last week after the two took the hill for the April 19 doubleheader with Arizona, but Washington ended up going with Adon over Gray for Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants. Gray will instead take the hill on six days' rest for the Nationals' first game this week Tuesday, setting himself up to make a second turn over the weekend in San Francisco. After getting tagged for four runs on eight hits and two walks in his first start of the season April 8 against the Mets, Gray has bounced back effectively in his subsequently two outings. He's worked five and 5.1 innings, respectively, in wins over Atlanta and Arizona, permitting only one earned run between the starts while striking out 13.