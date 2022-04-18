The Nationals game against the Diamonbacks was postponed and will be made up Tuesday as a part of a split doubleheader.
Gray was slated to face the Diamondbacks on Monday, but his start will get pushed back a day. The right-hander has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over nine innings in his first two starts of the season
