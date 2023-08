Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Thursday that Gray will start Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray yielded four earned runs over just two innings (63 pitches) in his last rotation turn Monday against the Blue Jays, but Martinez said the 25-year-old looked sharp in his between-starts bullpen session Thursday afternoon in Washington. He'll stay on turn for now, though Gray might get a bit of extra rest at certain points down the stretch.