Nationals' Josiah Gray: Won't pitch for Nationals in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (elbow) has returned to the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida and will not pitch in the majors this season, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gray made three rehab starts following July 2024 UCL surgery, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with a 5:5 K:BB. The Nationals have decided that's enough for the right-hander, so Gray will begin his offseason work now rather than make a late-season return to the major-league club. Gray has a good chance to open the 2026 campaign in the Nationals' rotation, though he'll likely have workload restrictions in place after totaling just 29.1 innings over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Slated for three-inning rehab start•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Goes 1.2 innings in rehab start•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Completes first rehab start•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: To begin rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Completes live BP•
-
Nationals' Josiah Gray: Faces hitters•