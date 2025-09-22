Gray (elbow) has returned to the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida and will not pitch in the majors this season, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gray made three rehab starts following July 2024 UCL surgery, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with a 5:5 K:BB. The Nationals have decided that's enough for the right-hander, so Gray will begin his offseason work now rather than make a late-season return to the major-league club. Gray has a good chance to open the 2026 campaign in the Nationals' rotation, though he'll likely have workload restrictions in place after totaling just 29.1 innings over the last two seasons.