Nationals' Juan Soto: Adds hamate surgery to list of injuries
Soto (ankle) underwent hamate surgery Wednesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Soto had previously been rehabbing an ankle fracture, but apparently his wrist also became an issue when he returned to game action. The Nationals expect the top prospect to miss a few weeks with this new ailment, so look for him to get back into action sometime in mid-to-late August. Prior to getting hurt, Soto was slashing .360/.427/.523 in 86 at-bats with Low-A Hagerstown.
