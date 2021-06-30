Soto exited Wednesday's game against the Rays in the top of the ninth inning after appearing to tweak his left hamstring while hitting in the bottom of the eighth, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. He went 3-for-5 with a walk, two stolen bases, two RBI and three runs scored before exiting.

The Nationals entered the ninth inning with a 15-5 leave, so Soto's departure could end up being just a precautionary move. The Nationals figure to provide an update later Wednesday after the outfielder is evaluated by the club's medical staff.