Nationals' Juan Soto: Ascends to leadoff spot
Soto is starting in left field and leading off Wednesday in Baltimore.
His comically good start to 2018 continues, now with him ascending to the top spot in the Nationals' lineup. In Tuesday's game he became the youngest player to be intentionally walked since Ken Griffey Jr., so this is a fitting reward. Soto is hitting .393/.485/.607 with one home run, one stolen base and a 5:5 K:BB in 33 MLB plate appearances. He doesn't turn 20 until late October.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Two hits in Monday's win•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Jumps to second in order•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Crushes first big-league homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Picks up first MLB start Monday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Out of lineup Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...