Soto is starting in left field and leading off Wednesday in Baltimore.

His comically good start to 2018 continues, now with him ascending to the top spot in the Nationals' lineup. In Tuesday's game he became the youngest player to be intentionally walked since Ken Griffey Jr., so this is a fitting reward. Soto is hitting .393/.485/.607 with one home run, one stolen base and a 5:5 K:BB in 33 MLB plate appearances. He doesn't turn 20 until late October.

