Soto (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday but will be limited to bench duty in his first game back, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soto will wind up missing two weeks with a shoulder strain. Throwing was more of a problem for him than hitting, which could explain why he needs at least more more day before returning to the lineup, but the move suggests that the Nationals feel as though he's almost ready to be fully cleared. Yadiel Hernandez starts in right field Tuesday.