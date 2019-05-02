Manager Dave Martinez said Soto (back) is starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Soto is good to go for Thursday's series finale after a bout of back spasms forced him to miss Wednesday's contest. The young outfielder, who is slashing .248/.368/.467 with six homers and three stolen bases through 28 games this season, will face right-hander Dakota Hudson in his return to the starting lineup.

