Nationals' Juan Soto: Back in action
Manager Dave Martinez said Soto (back) is starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Soto is good to go for Thursday's series finale after a bout of back spasms forced him to miss Wednesday's contest. The young outfielder, who is slashing .248/.368/.467 with six homers and three stolen bases through 28 games this season, will face right-hander Dakota Hudson in his return to the starting lineup.
