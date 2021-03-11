Soto (illness) will start in right field and will bat second in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto didn't report to the Nationals' facility Wednesday after coming down with what was apparently a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he showed enough improvement overnight to return to action a day later. Though Soto most frequently served as the Nationals' No. 3 hitter in 2020, manager Dave Martinez will give him a look in the two hole Thursday, with the 22-year-old slotting in between Victor Robles and Trea Turner.