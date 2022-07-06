Soto (calf) is starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Soto felt good after doing some running and agility drills ahead of Wednesday's matchup, so he's been cleared to serve as the designated hitter after missing the last two games with a calf injury. Over his last 10 games, the 23-year-old has slashed .346/.541/.615 with a homer, four doubles, eight runs and two RBI.
