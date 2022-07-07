Soto, who served as Washington's designated hitter in Wednesday's 3-2 win, will pick up a start in right field and will bat second in Thursday's series finale in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After Soto missed the Nationals' first two games of the week with a tight left calf, he was eased back into the lineup in a non-defensive role while the team's normal DH, Nelson Cruz, sat out with a stomach-related illness. Cruz is back in action Thursday, and the Nationals evidently came away from Wednesday's contest encouraged that Soto's mobility won't be compromised as he makes his way back into the outfield. Soto was his typical productive self at the plate Wednesday, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.