Nationals' Juan Soto: Back to fifth in order
Soto is starting in left field and hitting fifth Thursday against the Braves.
Soto went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his first game as the Nationals' leadoff hitter, but he'll drop back down to fifth in the order with a lefty (Sean Newcomb) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The youngster is hitting an impressive .375/.459/.563 across 37 plate appearances this season.
