Nationals' Juan Soto: Banged up, but playing Wednesday
Though Soto will start in left field and bat cleanup Wednesday in the series finale with the Mets, he'll be playing through a sore right elbow after being hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 11-10 win, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The incident occurred in the sixth inning, but Soto was able to stay in the game and then homered in his next at-bat. The Nationals are sending him in for an X-ray prior to Wednesday's contest for precautionary reasons, but his inclusion in the lineup suggests the elbow won't be much of an issue moving forward. He'll simply don some extra padding on his elbow while he manages the soreness.
