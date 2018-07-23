Soto went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Braves.

The 19-year-old is heating up again, slashing .353/.436/.588 over his last nine games with two homers, five RBI and six runs. Soto's .968 OPS is on pace to be the highest in MLB history by a teenager, easily topping Hall of Famer Mel Ott's .921 mark in 1928.