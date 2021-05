Soto is batting leadoff and playing right field in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, this is just the second time in Soto's career that he is batting leadoff. The change could be an attempt to help break the outfielder out of his funk at the plate, as he has just three hits (zero XBH) in his last 20 at-bats.