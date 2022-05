Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mets.

The Nationals found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the top of the first inning, but Soto quickly got to work erasing the deficit by taking Tylor Megill deep in the bottom of the frame. The homer was Soto's seventh of the season but his first with any runners on base, and he has a stunningly low 10 RBI through 32 games to go along with his .256/.392/.479 slash line.