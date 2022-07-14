Soto went 2-for-6 with three walks, two home runs and four RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

The Nationals dropped both ends of the twin bill but Soto made things interesting in both contests with ninth-inning homers, a three-run blast in the matinee and a solo shot in the nightcap. The 23-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games and gone yard in four of the last five, with the surge boosting his slash line on the year to .245/.402/.490 with 19 homers, five steals, 41 RBI and 54 runs through 87 contests. Despite a disappointing start to the season, Soto seems poised for massive numbers after the All-Star break as he rounds into form.