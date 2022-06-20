Soto went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer and a strikeout during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

Soto returned from a two-game absence Thursday against Philadelphia, but went just 1-for-14 with a run, three walks and two strikeouts over the four matchups leading up to Sunday's series finale. However, he bounced back with a second-inning homer off Zach Eflin on Sunday, marking the 14th time this season that he's gone yard. Over his last 15 games, the 23-year-old has slashed .185/.343/.481 with five homers, 15 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base.